UrduPoint.com

Man Dies, One Injured In Chaman Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Man dies, one injured in Chaman firing

Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another over an old enmity at Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another over an old enmity at Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the both victims were on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, man died on the spot while another sustained injuries. The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

The motive behind the killing was stated to be old feud. The identity of both victims could not be ascertained so far.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Died Man Chaman From

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Ministry to Deploy Naval Supply Sh ..

Russian Defense Ministry to Deploy Naval Supply Ship Bases in Ports of Berdyansk ..

3 minutes ago
 Kiev Rejects Allegations of Involvement in Saakash ..

Kiev Rejects Allegations of Involvement in Saakashvili's Transfer to Georgia

3 minutes ago
 Two constables suspended for absence from duty

Two constables suspended for absence from duty

3 minutes ago
 No proposal under consideration to increase power ..

No proposal under consideration to increase power tariff: Khurram

3 minutes ago
 DG, SBP inspects different sports venues in Nishta ..

DG, SBP inspects different sports venues in Nishtar Park Sports Complex

3 minutes ago
 KP CM inaugurates Institute of Criminology & Foren ..

KP CM inaugurates Institute of Criminology & Forensic Sciences

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.