Man dies, one injured in Chaman firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another over an old enmity at Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the both victims were on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, man died on the spot while another sustained injuries. The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

The motive behind the killing was stated to be old feud. The identity of both victims could not be ascertained so far.

Further investigation was underway.