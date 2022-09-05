Man dies, one injured in Manguchar firing

Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another in Manguchar area of Kalat district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another in Manguchar area of Kalat district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were near Khaliqabad' s cross when armed assailants came there and opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, a man namely Mir Jan died on the spot after receiving bullets while another Hussain Khan suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the treatment of injured was started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.