Man dies, one injured in Mastung clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A man died while another sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over a land dispute at Masoori area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

Wali Khan Levies Station's official Haji Nadeem Bangulzai told APP that two sub-clan used automatic weapons against each other after developing a land dispute.

As a result, two people namely Ahmedullah and Hafeezullah received bullet injuries on the spot. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where one of the injured Ahmedullah succumbed to injuries.

Further investigation was underway.