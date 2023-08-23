Open Menu

Man Dies, One Injured In Mastung Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Man dies, one injured in Mastung clash

A man died while another sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over a land dispute at Masoori area of Mastung district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A man died while another sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over a land dispute at Masoori area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

Wali Khan Levies Station's official Haji Nadeem Bangulzai told APP that two sub-clan used automatic weapons against each other after developing a land dispute.

As a result, two people namely Ahmedullah and Hafeezullah received bullet injuries on the spot. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where one of the injured Ahmedullah succumbed to injuries.

Further investigation was underway.

