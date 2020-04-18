Man dies, one injures in Bolan accident in Quetta

A man died and another received injuries in a collision between a trailer and a motorbike on National Highway near Pir-panja area of Bolan district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :A man died and another received injuries in a collision between a trailer and a motorbike on National Highway near Pir-panja area of Bolan district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, two police personnel of Jhal Magsi were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a trailer hit their bike near Pir-panja area due to over speeding.

As a result, a police personnel Muhammad Mehrab died on the spot while another suffered injuries.

Levies Force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital where the body was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.