UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, One Injures In Bolan Accident In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 02:31 PM

Man dies, one injures in Bolan accident in Quetta

A man died and another received injuries in a collision between a trailer and a motorbike on National Highway near Pir-panja area of Bolan district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :A man died and another received injuries in a collision between a trailer and a motorbike on National Highway near Pir-panja area of Bolan district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, two police personnel of Jhal Magsi were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a trailer hit their bike near Pir-panja area due to over speeding.

As a result, a police personnel Muhammad Mehrab died on the spot while another suffered injuries.

Levies Force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital where the body was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Man Bolan SITE

Recent Stories

Israeli COVID-19 Count Surpasses 13,000, Death Tol ..

48 seconds ago

Russian Defense Ministry to Propose Use of Special ..

59 seconds ago

Govt to introduce Yaran-i-Watan for overseas Pakis ..

19 minutes ago

UN refugee agency calls for compassion following R ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Manag ..

1 minute ago

3 vehicle lifters arrested, 7 motorcycles recovere ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.