Man dies, one injures in Bolan bike-vehicle collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A man died and another sustained injuries in a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike at Dhadar's Bypass area of Bolan district on Monday.

According to Laves force sources, the both victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit them which was coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, a motorcyclist namely Muhammad Yasin died on the spot while his colleague Allah Dina suffered injuries. Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital where the injured was referred to Quetta Civil Hospital for further treatment after completion of medical aid.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force arrested a driver of vehicle Javed Gola for investigation.