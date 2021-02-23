UrduPoint.com
Man Dies, One Injures In Bolan Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:48 PM

Man dies, one injures in Bolan road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A man died and another sustained wounds in a road mishap near Mach area of Bolan district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to home in a car when it plunged into ravine due to over speeding.

As a result, a man namely Noor Hassan died on the spot while Sajad Ahmed resident of Punjab received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured was referred to Quetta hospital in view of his critical condition.

Levies force has registered a case.

