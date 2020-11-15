Man dies, one injures in Bostan accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :A man died and another received injuries in a collision between coach and vehicle on National Highway near Bostan area of Pishin district.

Levies sources said on Sunday that a vehicle was on its way when a speedy coach hit it which was coming from the opposite direction near Boston.

As a result, the driver of vehicle Gull Ahmed died on the spot while his colleague Zaman Muhammad suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.