Man Dies, One Injures In Chaman Bike-wagon Collision

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A man died and another sustained injuries in a collision between a motorbike and a wagon on National Highway at Zaraband near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim namely Hikmatullah along with his colleague Muhammad Ali was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a wagon hit them which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, Hikmatullah died on the spot while Muhammad Ali received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatment was started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.

