Man Dies, One Injures In Collision Car-bike In Bolan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:44 PM

A man was died and another sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a motorbike on National Highway at Dhadar Bypass area of Bolan district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A man was died and another sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a motorbike on National Highway at Dhadar Bypass area of Bolan district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a car hit them on National Highway near local Saudi Hotel, due to over speeding.

As a result, a man died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while another suffered wounds.

The body of deceased and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured has treated.

Levies Force has registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

