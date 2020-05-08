UrduPoint.com
Man Dies, One Injures In Dasht Firing In Quetta

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:49 PM

Man dies, one injures in Dasht firing in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another person near Dasht area of Mastung district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another person near Dasht area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, a 43-year-old Muhammad Alam died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries while a 17-year-old Nazeer Ahmed received injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and the body and the injured shifted to civil hospital where the injured victim treatment was started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigations.

