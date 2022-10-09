UrduPoint.com

Man Dies, One Injures In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were near Killi Pirkani when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, a man died on the spot while another suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital where the injured treatment was started.

The body of deceased was identified as 45-year old Hafiz Muhammad Hanif. The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation

