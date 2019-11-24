UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, One Injures In Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:20 PM

Man dies, one injures in firing incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and inured another at Bypass area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorbike when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, one Gull Muhammad died on the spot and Rehmat Ullah received bullet injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

The reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Police Died Man Sibi SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

16 minutes ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

16 minutes ago

MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in hea ..

45 minutes ago

Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court lau ..

46 minutes ago

Innovation workshop held at Emirates Institute for ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador bestowed Bulgaria&#039;s highest or ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.