Man dies, one injures in firing incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and inured another at Bypass area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorbike when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, one Gull Muhammad died on the spot and Rehmat Ullah received bullet injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

The reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.