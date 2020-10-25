Man dies, one injures in Mach clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :A man died and one other received injuries in a clash between two groups in Mach area of Bolan district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans attacked each other with sticks and punches over an old enemy.

As a consequence, one of them Karam Khan died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while Noor Muhammad suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the victim treatment has been launched.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.