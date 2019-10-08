UrduPoint.com
Man Dies, One Injures In Panjgur Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:14 PM

Man dies, one injures in Panjgur firing

Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another at Gachak area of Panjgur district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another at Gachak area of Panjgur district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene near Kehn area.

As a result, one Reheem Bakhsh died on the spot while another received bullet injuries.

The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

