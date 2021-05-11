Man dies, one inures in Sibi accident

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :A man died and another sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and motorbike near Phatak area of Sibi district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, both victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy truck coming from opposite direction hit them.

As a result, a man died on the spot while his colleague sustained injuries.

The dead body and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The body of the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Babul and handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.