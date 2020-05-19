Man dies, other injures in Quetta after motorcycle, tractor collide

A man has died while another received injuries in a collision between a tractor and a motorbike at Jinnah Town area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A man has died while another received injuries in a collision between a tractor and a motorbike at Jinnah Town area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the deceased identified as Rehman Khan resident of Killa Saifullah along with his colleague was on the way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy tractor, coming from the opposite direction, hit them.

As a result, Rehman Khan died on the spot while another suffered wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to civil hospital where the treatment of injured was started. The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. A case has been registered into the matter.