Man dies, seven injured in Khuzdar separate accidents

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed and seven others were injured in three separate road mishaps at different areas of Khudar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Ghulam Mustfa along with his son Muhammad Yaseen was on way home on a motorcycle when a passenger coach hit them at Zero Point area.

As a consequence, Gulam Mustfa died on the spot and his son suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

The bus engulfed in fire after the collision but passengers were luckily remained safe.

After the incident, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai reached the hospital to inspect treatment of the injured.

He also gave cash for arrangement of the victim child to shift him to Karachi based hospital for further treatment from his pocket.

The body of the deceased was sent to his native town Zaidi after completion of medical legal formalities .

Meanwhile, seven people including women and children were injured in two separate collisions at Wadh city.

The injured were rushed to hospital for medical aid.