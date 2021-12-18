Man dies, seven injured in Quetta blast

A man died while seven others including woman injured in a blast near Qandhari Bazaar area of provincial capital on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A man died while seven others including woman injured in a blast near Qandhari Bazaar area of provincial capital on Saturday.

According to police sources, unknown men attached explosive devices with motorbike and parked it near Qandhari Bazaar which went off.

As a result, one person died on the spot while seven others including a woman suffered wounds.Some nearby vehicles and shops were reported to be affected in the blast.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) along with bomb disposal squad personnel reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started collecting evidence from the incident.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital's trauma center where the treatments of injured were started.

The body was identified as Syed Nida Muhammad.

The injured included Nawab Khan, Zarb Shah, Tajla, Muhammad Sahim, Nematullah, Ubaidullah and a woman whose identity could not be ascertained so far.