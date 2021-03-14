Man dies, several injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :A man died and several others including women and children sustained injuries when a passenger coach overturned on National Highway near Rawa Chashma area of Khuzdar district, Levies sources said on Sunday.

According to details, a Quetta-bound passenger van was turned turtle on National Highway due to over speeding.

As a result, one of the passengers died on the spot while several others received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital for the medical treatment.

The identity of the body and the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force registered a case.