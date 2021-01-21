Man dies, three injure in fog-related accident

One man died while three others sustained serious injuries after several vehicles collided following dense fog appeared at Adda Wazirabd, Bahwalpur road on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :One man died while three others sustained serious injuries after several vehicles collided following dense fog appeared at Adda Wazirabd, Bahwalpur road on Thursday.

The crash occurred during early hours of morning after visibility reduced to just a few meters, rescuers said.

The deceased was identified as Jaffer, 45, son of Willayat while injured included Muhammad Asif, 50, s/o Abdur Rehman, Moqadas, 21, d/o Nisar Hussain and Farhan, 25, s/o Shehbaz who have been shifted to Nishtar hospital here.