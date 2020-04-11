Man dies, three injure in Khuzdar car-truck collision

Balochistan Constabulary's Personnel died while three other sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a car on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Constabulary's Personnel died while three other sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a car on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to Lasbela from Khuzdar in a car when a speedy truck hit their car which was coming from opposition direction at Baran Lakh near Wadh area.

As a result, four people received injuries on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured victims to nearby hospital for medical aid. Balochistan Constabulary personnel Javed Iqbal succumbed to his injuries during initial treatment.

The injured were identified as Abdul Hameed, Rehmatullah and Levies Force personnel Khalid Ahmed.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case. Further probe was underway.