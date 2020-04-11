UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, Three Injure In Khuzdar Car-truck Collision

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

Man dies, three injure in Khuzdar car-truck collision

Balochistan Constabulary's Personnel died while three other sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a car on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Constabulary's Personnel died while three other sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a car on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to Lasbela from Khuzdar in a car when a speedy truck hit their car which was coming from opposition direction at Baran Lakh near Wadh area.

As a result, four people received injuries on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured victims to nearby hospital for medical aid. Balochistan Constabulary personnel Javed Iqbal succumbed to his injuries during initial treatment.

The injured were identified as Abdul Hameed, Rehmatullah and Levies Force personnel Khalid Ahmed.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Car Died Khuzdar Lasbela SITE From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 170 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine center in GD ..

2 minutes ago

Final decision about Hajj by mid Ramadan: Qadri

2 minutes ago

Turkey Reports Record High of Over 5,000 COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Signs Decree on Introduction of Digit ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Registers 1,996 New COVID-19 Cases, 619 Deat ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.