Man Dies, Three Injure In Quetta Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:46 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A man died and three other sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Sangin Scheme near Airport Road area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, two rivals groups attacked each other after developing dispute between them, leaving one person dead and three injured on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to civil hospital where the victim treatment were started.

The body was identified as Wali Muhammad and the injured including Nisar Ahmed, Nida Muhammad and Wazir Ahmed. The reason of clash could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered and started investigation.

