Man Dies, Three Kids Hurt As Bus Ran Over Car

Published July 20, 2022

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A person was crushed to death while his three kids sustained serious injuries when an over speeding bus ran over the car parked along roadside near Zaheer Nagar.

According to details, Abdul Qayyum along with his wife and four children, was returning from Multan when they stopped at Zaheer Nagar adda to buy something from the shop.

Meanwhile, one of the two buses that were racing with each other one of them went out of control and rammed in to the parked car.

As a result, Abdul Qayyum died on the spot while his three kids Rizwan, Sufian and Ashir sustained serious injuries. The woman and her one kid remained safe as they were in the car.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Burewala where from they were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical condition.

