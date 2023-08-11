Open Menu

Man Dies Trying To Save Drowning Son

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Man dies trying to save drowning son

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A man has lost his life while saving son from drowning in River Haro near Hassanabdal on Friday, rescue and hospital sources said.

Sources said that Mehtab Qureshi along with 12 years old son went to River Haro for bathing where his son loses control due to deep water.

Seeing upon his son in distress, his father jumps in to waters and made efforts to bring him from deep waters. Although, he bring him from deep water but he could not survived and drowned. Later his body was fished out by local volunteers and shifted it to tehsil headquarters hospital Hassanabdal. Police investigating the case.

