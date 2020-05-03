Man dies, two children among three injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :A man died and three others including two children received injuries in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle at Double Road on Sunday.

According to police, the victims were on a motorbike when a speedy vehicle hit them which was coming from opposition direction.

As a result, a man namely 45-year-old Muhammad Salman died on spot while Muhammad Arslan, 40, Ayan, 3, and Bibi Ariba, 4 got injured in the incident.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to civil hospital where the victims of treatment were started. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.