Man Dies, Two Children Injured As Car Hits Motorcycle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 08:21 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A man died while two children were injured in a road accident near Karor Lal Eason, Layyah, here on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, a speeding car collided with a motorcycle and as a result the motorcyclist died on the spot and two children were seriously injured.
The deceased was identified as Muhammad Shahid, while the injured children were identified as Haider and Umar Farooq. Rescuers shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
