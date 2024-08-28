Man Dies, Two Hurt In Roof Collapse
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A man died and two others sustained injuries as roof of a room at a cattle pen collapsed near 17 Kassi Bhudla Sunnat Road, Multan city.
According to Rescue 1122, one Imran, son of Muhammad Yaqoob, died in the mishap and Niaz Ali, son of Sabir, and Muhammad Yaqoob, son of Nawab Din, sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital for treatment.
However, the dead man was handed over to the family as they did not want any autopsy.
