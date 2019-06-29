UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, Two Injure As Vehicle Overturns In Pishin

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:43 PM

Man dies, two injure as vehicle overturns in Pishin

At least one person died and two other sustained injuries in a road mishap near Saranan area of Pishin district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :At least one person died and two other sustained injuries in a road mishap near Saranan area of Pishin district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle as it overturned on National Highway near Saranan area due to over speeding.

As a result, Suhail Khan and Abdul Sattar and Dilawar Khan received wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to Quetta Civil hospital's trauma center where the victims' treatment have been started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Road Vehicle Died Pishin

Recent Stories

BISE Bannu announces Matric, class 9th and 10th re ..

12 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews different health projects ..

47 seconds ago

200 drivers challaned in 3 months over rash drivin ..

50 seconds ago

PHA installs water sprinkling system at Canal Road ..

52 seconds ago

Court grants physical remand of 2 murder suspects

55 seconds ago

Pliskova dominates Kerber to take Eastbourne title ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.