Man dies, two injure as vehicle overturns in Pishin

At least one person died and two other sustained injuries in a road mishap near Saranan area of Pishin district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :At least one person died and two other sustained injuries in a road mishap near Saranan area of Pishin district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle as it overturned on National Highway near Saranan area due to over speeding.

As a result, Suhail Khan and Abdul Sattar and Dilawar Khan received wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to Quetta Civil hospital's trauma center where the victims' treatment have been started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.