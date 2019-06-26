UrduPoint.com
Man Dies, Two Injure In Chaman Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:05 PM

Man dies, two injure in Chaman clash

A man died and two other received injuries in clash between two groups over water dispute at Jangal Pir Alizai near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :A man died and two other received injuries in clash between two groups over water dispute at Jangal Pir Alizai near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans took positions and used weapons and knives against each other's after developing dispute over garden water issue at Jangal Pir Alizai area.

As a result, one of them namely Abdullah died on the spot while two other including Muhammad Qasim and Abdul Manan suffered injuries.

Soon after the incident, Levies Force team reached the site after getting information about the clash and shifted the dead body and the injured to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs as completion of medico legal formalities. The injured were referred to Quetta civil hospital for further treatment after completing initial medical aid.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

