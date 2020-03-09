Man dies, two injure in Duki road mishap

UrduPoint.com
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :A man died and two other sustained injuries in a road mishap near Duki area of Loralai district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, a pick up vehicle carrying people of wedding party was on its when it overturned on National Highway near Mubarak Pump at Duki area due to over speeding.

As a result, one of them namely Ijaz-ul- Haq died on the spot while Khiyal Muhammad and Abdul Wahid received wounds.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital where the body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The injured victims were referred to Quetta civil hospital after completion of initial medical aid.

Levies force has registered a case.

