Man Dies, Two Injure In Mastung Car-vehicle Collision

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Man dies, two injure in Mastung car-vehicle collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :A man died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a trailer on National Highway near Kardegaap area of Mastung district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a car when a trailer hit it which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, one of them Wali Muhammad died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while two other namely Muhammad Idres and Abuld Manan received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The deceased was reported to be resident of Raheem Yar Khan.

Levies Force registered a case.

