Man dies, two injure in Mastung firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured two children on National Highway near Chutu area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims was on way to Nushki in a vehicle when armed assailants opened fire at the vehicle, leaving one person dead and two children injured on the spot and managed to escape from the scene.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital where the deceased was identified as Muhammad Nizam. The injured namely Hazratullah and Mudassir while they were reported to be stable conditions.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.