UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, Two Injure In Mastung Firing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Man dies, two injure in Mastung firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured two children on National Highway near Chutu area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims was on way to Nushki in a vehicle when armed assailants opened fire at the vehicle, leaving one person dead and two children injured on the spot and managed to escape from the scene.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital where the deceased was identified as Muhammad Nizam. The injured namely Hazratullah and Mudassir while they were reported to be stable conditions.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Vehicle Man Mastung Nushki SITE From

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

6 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

1 hour ago

Esper Says 'All Options on Table' as US Considers ..

3 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.