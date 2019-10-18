Man dies, two injure in Nasirabad accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A man died and two other sustained wounds in a collision between a motorbike and a wagon on National Highway near Hafeezabad area of Nasirabad district on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle as a vehicle hit them which coming from opposition directions due to over speeding.

As a consequence, one person died on the spot while two other suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatment were launched. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.