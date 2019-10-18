UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, Two Injure In Nasirabad Accident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Man dies, two injure in Nasirabad accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A man died and two other sustained wounds in a collision between a motorbike and a wagon on National Highway near Hafeezabad area of Nasirabad district on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle as a vehicle hit them which coming from opposition directions due to over speeding.

As a consequence, one person died on the spot while two other suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatment were launched. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicle Died Man Nasirabad From Opposition

Recent Stories

MOFAIC warns Emiratis against travel to Lebanon

53 minutes ago

Death Toll in Mosque Blasts in Afghanistan's Nanga ..

8 minutes ago

People to elect their representative on performanc ..

8 minutes ago

Syrian Democratic Council Calls for Int'l Monitori ..

8 minutes ago

German Trade Union Cancels Lufthansa Strike, Calls ..

8 minutes ago

US Remains 'Equally Dismissive' of Turks, Kurds De ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.