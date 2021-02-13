Man dies, two injure in Notal accident

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 08:39 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :A man died while two others including a woman sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a truck on Notal area of Nasirabad district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Khalid Dewa along with his wife and daughter was on way home in a car when a truck hit it which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, Khalid Dewa died on the spot while his wife and daughter received wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

