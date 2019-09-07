UrduPoint.com
Man Dies, Two Injure In Quetta Car-bike Collision

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 11:51 PM

A man died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a motorbike at Samungli area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :A man died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a motorbike at Samungli area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy vehicle hit them which was coming from opposition direction.

As a result, one Babul Jan died on the spot while Najeebullah and Muddassar suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

