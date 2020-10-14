Man dies, two injure in Quetta firing

Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured two others on National Highway near Mianghundi area of Quetta district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured two others on National Highway near Mianghundi area of Quetta district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way home in a car when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, one of them died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries while two other sustained injuries.

Police on information reached the site and the shifted the body and the injured to civil hospital where treatment of the injured victim were started.

The body of the deceased was identified as Haji Wahid resident of Pringabad area of Mastung district.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The motive behind the attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.