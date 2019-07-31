Man dies, two injure in Quetta firing in Quetta

Unknown gunmen shot dead a man and injured two other over an old enmity at Satellite town area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead a man and injured two other over an old enmity at Satellite town area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victims were standing at Naseerabad Road near Satellite Town when armed assailants came there and opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, one of them namely 40-year-old Muhammad Aslam died on the spot while Haji Hussain and Mangal Khan suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital where the victims' treatment was started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico- legal formalities.

The motive behind the attack is stated to be an old feud.

Police registered a case and started investigation.