Man dies, two injure in two vehicles collision in Kharan

A man died and two other sustained injuries in collision between two vehicles on National Highway at Naag near Washuk area of Kharan district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A man died and two other sustained injuries in collision between two vehicles on National Highway at Naag near Washuk area of Kharan district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, two vehicles collided with each other due to over speeding near Naag area, leaving one dead and two injured on the spot.

Levies forces on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatment were started.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.