Man dies, two injured in Khuzdar accident

(@FahadShabbir)

A man died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between two motorbikes near Naal area of Khuzdar district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A man died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between two motorbikes near Naal area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to police sources, the motorcycles collided with each other due to over speeding near Naal area.

As a result, a man namely Riaz Ahmed died on the spot while two other sustained injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatments were started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.