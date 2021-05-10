UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, Two Injured In Khuzdar Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:26 PM

Man dies, two injured in Khuzdar accident

A man died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between two motorbikes near Naal area of Khuzdar district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A man died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between two motorbikes near Naal area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to police sources, the motorcycles collided with each other due to over speeding near Naal area.

As a result, a man namely Riaz Ahmed died on the spot while two other sustained injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatments were started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Man Khuzdar

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.