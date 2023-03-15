Man dies, two injured in road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A man died and two others were injured in a road mishap in the Nowshera district on Wednesday, police said.

The fatal road accident occurred on Amankot-Mohib Banda road at Pabbi Nowshera tehsil where a motorcycle and rickshaw collided head-on.

Resultantly, motorcyclist Khursheed Khan died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Pabbi hospital for treatment. Police said the incident occurred due to overspeeding.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.