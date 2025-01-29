Man dies, two other injured in firing incident

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A man has been killed while two others got injured in Shorkot during exchange of fire between two groups over enmity.

The firing incident was reported in Tehsil Courts Shorkot city, the Rescue 1122 sources said.

The deceased was identified a Muhammad Shahid 24 years, they said, adding the injured persons included Mursalin and identity of other could not be ascertained.

The Injured persons had been shifted to THQ hospital, they added.

The police had registered a case and were conducting raids to arrest the attackers.

APP/dba/377