Man dies, two women injured in road mishap

A man was crushed to death while two women sustained serious wounds in a collision between a motorcycle and speeding trailer near Mohsinwall Mian Channu on Tuesday

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Noreen Bibi and Munira Bibi resident of Khanewal city were going to market on motorcycle along with a male member of their family.

All of a sudden, a speeding trailer hit the motorcycle near Mohsinwall.

Resultantly, the man succumbed to his on the spot while the women sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the Civil Hospital while the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

Rescue officials said that the identification of the dead body was being confirmed by the police.