UrduPoint.com

Man Dies, Two Women Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Man dies, two women injured in road mishap

A man was crushed to death while two women sustained serious wounds in a collision between a motorcycle and speeding trailer near Mohsinwall Mian Channu on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death while two women sustained serious wounds in a collision between a motorcycle and speeding trailer near Mohsinwall Mian Channu on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Noreen Bibi and Munira Bibi resident of Khanewal city were going to market on motorcycle along with a male member of their family.

All of a sudden, a speeding trailer hit the motorcycle near Mohsinwall.

Resultantly, the man succumbed to his on the spot while the women sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the Civil Hospital while the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

Rescue officials said that the identification of the dead body was being confirmed by the police.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Man Male Khanewal Rescue 1122 Women Market Family All

Recent Stories

Body recovered From BRB canal,Pasrur

Body recovered From BRB canal,Pasrur

2 minutes ago
 DEWA will offer prizes to customers during GITEX T ..

DEWA will offer prizes to customers during GITEX Technology Week 2021

21 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz President Appoints Akylbek Japarov as Actin ..

Kyrgyz President Appoints Akylbek Japarov as Acting Cabinet Chairman - Office

2 minutes ago
 Motorways to play important role in KP's developme ..

Motorways to play important role in KP's development: Minister

2 minutes ago
 World Government Summit, EDGE Group to enhance coo ..

World Government Summit, EDGE Group to enhance cooperation

21 minutes ago
 Protest in Muzaffarabad on completion of 800 days ..

Protest in Muzaffarabad on completion of 800 days of India's military siege in I ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.