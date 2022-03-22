UrduPoint.com

Man Dies, Two Women Sustain Injuries In Road Mishap

Published March 22, 2022

Man dies, two women sustain injuries in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A sixty year old man died while two women sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Chowk Rukh in suburban areas of Kot Addu on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Jamal-Ul-Din (60) was returning home from market on motorcycle along with two females of the family Sakeena Bibi (40) and Iqra Bibi (25) when another speeding motorcycle collided with them.

Resultantly, Jamal-U-Din died on the spot while the women sustained injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu, however, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

>