UrduPoint.com

Man Dies Under Sand Piles While Digging Hole

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Man dies under sand piles while digging hole

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A labourer was buried after sand piles fell down on him while digging a hole near Chand Chowk here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a labourer namely Muhammad Shahid s/o Muhammad Buksh resident of Basti Malook was busy digging a hole when suddenly sand piles fell down on him and he was trapped under it.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

The teams dug out the hole with the help of a crane and recovered the body after several hours of struggle hard.

The body was handed over to the heirs in the presence of police.

Related Topics

Police Sunday

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review s ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

10 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperatio ..

Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperation with Moroccan officials

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

1 hour ago
 Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on ..

Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on Climate Finance

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Tr ..

Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE ..

Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE as part of its humanitarian ef ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.