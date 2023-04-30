Man dies under sand piles while digging hole

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A labourer was buried after sand piles fell down on him while digging a hole near Chand Chowk here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a labourer namely Muhammad Shahid s/o Muhammad Buksh resident of Basti Malook was busy digging a hole when suddenly sand piles fell down on him and he was trapped under it.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

The teams dug out the hole with the help of a crane and recovered the body after several hours of struggle hard.

The body was handed over to the heirs in the presence of police.