Man Dies While Cleaning Pistol

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A young man in Jhokal village, situation under the jurisdiction of Kahror Lal Esan police station, tragically lost his life due to an accidental gunshot while cleaning a pistol.

The victim’s father, Liaquat Ali, explained that his son, Arsalan, had returned from the fields, eaten his meal, and gone to his room. Later, his lifeless body was discovered. "We don’t understand how this happened. Arsalan was alone in the room, and we don’t know where the pistol came from," said the grieving father.

Liaqat Ali ruled out foul play, insisting his son’s death was accidental. "There was no enmity with anyone. The police brought the body, and we don’t want any legal proceedings," he added.

SHO Abid Hussain confirmed that initial investigations suggest the gunshot was accidental while cleaning the pistol. "Further inquiries are underway to determine the weapon’s source and how Arsalan obtained it," he stated.

Authorities assured that all details will be made clear once the investigation concludes.

