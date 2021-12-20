UrduPoint.com

Man Dies, While His Daughter Sustained Injuries In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Father died and his daughter was injured when a speeding mini truck hit them in Sadder police limits on Monday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 Muhammad Akram of (45) years was heading to Burewala from his native village 259 E/B along with her (15) years daughter on motorcycle,when a speeding mini truck coming from opposite side crushed him to death near 285EB some away from Burewala city.

Sader police alongwith Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to (THQ) Burewala for necessary legal formalities, while driver of mini truck manage to escape from the spot.

It is pertaining to mention that deceased Muhammad Akram was the reader of Civil Judge Burewala. Police have started searching the mini truck driver.

