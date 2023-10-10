Man dies, wife in critical condition after suicide bid

A youth died while his wife was hospitalized when they attempted to commit suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Mureedwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A youth died while his wife was hospitalized when they attempted to commit suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Mureedwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 25-year-old Umair and his 22-year-old wife, Saadia, took poisonous pills after getting dejected over some domestic issues.

The couple was rushed to hospital where Umair died while the condition of his wife is stated to be critical.

The police took the body into custody and started an investigation, he added.