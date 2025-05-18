Man dies, wife injured in collision

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A speeding motorcycle collided with a dumper from behind near Sadiqabad Stop on the Gujrat Highway, resulting in the death of a man and injuries to his wife.

According to Rescue 1122, 35-year-old Dilawar, son of Ghulam Nabi and a resident of village Ganja, Lala Musa, died on the spot due to a severe head injuries.

He was riding the motorcycle along with his 45-year-old wife, Nabila Bibi, who sustained serious injuries to her arm and leg.

Rescue personnel provided first aid to the injured woman and shifted her to the Trauma Center in Lala Musa. The body was handed over to police for legal formalities and was later transported to his residence.