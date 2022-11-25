Man dies, wife injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A person was crushed to death while his wife was injured due to a collision between motorbike and van near Shahgarh Shah Jamal road.

According to Rescue officials, a couple was going on motorcycle when suddenly a passenger van hit them.

As a result, 40-year-old Abdul Rasheed s/o Muhammad Buksh died on the spot, while his wife Kalsoom Mai sustained injuries.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body and the injured to district headquarters hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.