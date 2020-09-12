Man dies with lightning strike in Tharparkar

A man has been killed by lightning in Thar as a desert area again received heavy rain coupled with thunder storm on Saturday

According to details, the deceased was identified as 45-years old Soomar Jogi, resident of Naukot forte who become the victim of lightning strike.